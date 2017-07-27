Truck full of Christmas decorations stolen from Scottsdale store

The stolen truck was recovered, but all the contents were gone. (Source: Paul Folk) The stolen truck was recovered, but all the contents were gone. (Source: Paul Folk)

We're months away from Christmas but it seems a Grinch has already tried to steal it. Someone ripped off a truck loaded with holiday decorations from a Valley home decor shop.

At Rustic Stuff in Scottsdale, soon the owner, Paul Folk, will phase his store over to his favorite holiday.

"Christmas is phenomenal," said Folk. "We have 35 themes this year. There will be 47 to 50 trees in the store."

He's already started planning. One of his first shipments of decorations arrived Tuesday.

"It was a 10-foot box truck and it was packed to the gills," said Folk.

The truck was parked in the back lot, locked up, to be taken to the warehouse in the morning.

But that night, the truck was stolen. It was found abandoned not long after in Phoenix, badly damaged.

 "We opened up the back of the truck and it was totally empty," said Folk.

The thieves probably didn't even know what was in it, but they took it anyway.

"I think they were quite shocked when they opened the boxes," said Folk. 

Now, Folk and police are on the lookout for someone likely trying to sell all those Christmas items.

 "Inconvenient? Yes. Panicked? Stress? Yes. But it will all work out,” said Folk. "Christmas will go on.”

No one has been arrested yet, Folk says but police did collect some fingerprints off the truck’s doors, and the screwdriver used to break into the vehicle and steal it. 

