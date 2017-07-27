Rum and Chocolate Cheesecake

Ingredients

1 cup ground almonds

1 cup whole wheat flour

2/3 cup vegan margarine

2 (12 ounce) packages firm tofu

1 1/2 cups demerara sugar

7 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

1/4 cup sunflower seed oil

1/2 cup soy milk

1/4 cup dark rum

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Directions

Prep: 30 m | Cook: 1 h 15 m | Ready in: 3 h

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C.) In a medium bowl, combine ground almonds and whole wheat flour. Cut in margarine until a dough is formed. Press dough into the bottom and half-way up the sides of a 9 inch springform pan.

In a blender or food processor, crumble the tofu. Add sugar, cocoa, oil, soy milk, rum and vanilla. Process until smooth and creamy. Pour filling into crust.

Bake in the preheated oven for 75 minutes, or until filling is set. Allow to cool on a rack and then chill thoroughly in refrigerator before attempting to remove from the pan.

Servings: 12

Calories: 387

[MORE: Recipes | GMAZ Recipes | Your Life Arizona Recipes]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app

© 2017 Allrecipes.com | All Rights Reserved