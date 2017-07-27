$199,000 worth of marijuana found in fake Dish Network van

When Dish Network van was inspected by a canine unit at the Ajo Border Patrol Station, it was revealed that there was $199,000 worth of marijuana inside, officials said. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

At first glance, it just looked like any old Dish Network van that you could see driving around your neighborhood.

But when the van was inspected by a canine unit at the Ajo Border Patrol Station, it was revealed that there was $199,000 worth of marijuana inside, officials said.

Once the canine discovered the marijuana, the driver was arrested for narcotics smuggling, while the van and more than 396 pounds of marijuana were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The van arrived at the immigration checkpoint on Wednesday and a was driven by a 30-year-old man who is a citizen of the United States.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the marijuana was in the form of numerous blocks wrapped in brown cellophane tape.

