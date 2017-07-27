Creamsicle® Cheesecake

Ingredients

2 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup white sugar

2 eggs 3/4 cup sour cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon orange extract

2 drops yellow food coloring

1 drop red food coloring

1 (9 inch) prepared graham cracker crust

Directions

Prep: 20 m | Cook: 30 m | Ready in: 9 h 50 m

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Beat cream cheese and sugar together in a large bowl with an electric mixer until light and fluffy; add eggs and beat well. Beat sour cream and vanilla extract into cream cheese mixture until batter is smooth.

Transfer one cup of the cream cheese mixture to a small bowl and stir in orange extract, yellow food coloring, and red food coloring until batter is smooth and orange.

Pour uncolored batter into prepared graham cracker crust. Drop spoonfuls of orange batter over the top of the uncolored batter and run a knife through the orange batter to create a marbled effect.

Bake in the preheated oven until the edges are firm and center is slightly loose, 30 to 35 minutes. Cool at room temperature for 1 hour. Cover cheesecake with plastic wrap and chill in the refrigerator, 8 hours to overnight.

Servings: 10

Calories: 367

