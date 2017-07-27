No Bake Sugar Free Cheesecake

Ingredients

1 3/4 cups graham cracker crumbs

1/2 cup butter

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 (.6 ounce) package sugar free lemon flavored Jell-O®

1 cup boiling water

1 (8 ounce) package reduced fat cream cheese

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup frozen light whipped topping, thawed

Directions

Prep: 15 m

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). In a medium bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs, butter and cinnamon. Mix well and press into the bottom of a 9 inch square pan. Bake in preheated oven for 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool.

Dissolve lemon gelatin in boiling water. Let cool until thickened, but not set. In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and vanilla until smooth. Blend in lemon gelatin. Fold in whipped topping.

Pour filling into crust. Sprinkle top with graham cracker crumbs. Refrigerate over night.

Servings: 9

Calories:206

