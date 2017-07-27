No Bake Cheesecake

(Source: AllRecipes.com)
Ingredients
2 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese, softened
2 cups frozen whipped topping, thawed
1 cup white sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 (21 ounce) can apple pie (or other fruit) filling
1 (9 inch) prepared graham cracker crust
Directions
Prep: 30 m | Ready in: 2 h 30 m
Beat cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla extract until smooth. Fold in Cool Whip.
Fill pie crust and top with pie filling. Chill 1 to 2 hours before serving.
Servings: 12
Calories: 372
