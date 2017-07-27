No Bake Cheesecake

Ingredients

2 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese, softened

2 cups frozen whipped topping, thawed

1 cup white sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 (21 ounce) can apple pie (or other fruit) filling

1 (9 inch) prepared graham cracker crust

Directions

Prep: 30 m | Ready in: 2 h 30 m

Beat cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla extract until smooth. Fold in Cool Whip.

Fill pie crust and top with pie filling. Chill 1 to 2 hours before serving.

Servings: 12

Calories: 372

