Nutella® Cheesecake
(Source: AllRecipes.com)
Ingredients
2 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese, room temperature
1/2 cup white sugar
1 (13 ounce) jar chocolate-hazelnut spread, such as Nutella®
1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 (9 inch) prepared graham cracker crust
Directions
Prep: 10 m | Ready in: 4 h 10 m
In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Blend in Nutella and vanilla until no streaks remain. pour into crust. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours before serving.
Servings: 8
Calories: 627
