Nutella® Cheesecake

Ingredients

2 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese, room temperature

1/2 cup white sugar

1 (13 ounce) jar chocolate-hazelnut spread, such as Nutella®

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 (9 inch) prepared graham cracker crust

Directions

Prep: 10 m | Ready in: 4 h 10 m

In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Blend in Nutella and vanilla until no streaks remain. pour into crust. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours before serving.

Servings: 8

Calories: 627

