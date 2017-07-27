Poll shows 6 percent of AZ voters support 'skinny bill'

Only 6 percent of Arizona voters support the latest Republican effort to repeal Obamacare, according to a new poll released Thursday by OH Predictive Insights.

Broken down by party, just 2 percent of Democrats, 5 percent of Independents, and 11 percent of Republicans said they favored what is known as the "skinny bill."

[MORE: Senate health care: McConnell releases text of pared-down bill]

[READ: What's next: Senate GOP considers "skinny" health care bill]

The version eliminates individual and employer mandates and comes after previous failures to repeal the Affordable Care Act this week.

The survey also shows that nearly half (49 percent) say they'd like to keep Obamacare with some revisions, while 36 percent say they want to repeal and replace.

Coincidentally, Arizona Sen. John McCain said Thursday that he will not vote for the skinny bill, adding that he will vote the way Gov. Doug Ducey wants him to.

"My position on this proposal will be largely guided by Gov. Ducey's analysis," McCain said. "I am not supportive of the legislation as it stands, today."

Ducey has called for a longer phase out of Medicaid expansion, which affects over 400,000 people in Arizona.

The survey was conducted Wednesday and included over 700 registered voters with a margin of error +/- 3.7 percent.

[READ MORE: Insurers are not loving Senate's 'skinny repeal' plan]

…so my office & Sen. McCain's office will continue to work together closely to achieve the best result possible for Arizonans. 4/4 — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) July 27, 2017

I've outlined what I'm for & how to increase flexibility for states to improve our health care system. We want to get the policy right… 3/4 — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) July 27, 2017

However, I agree with @SenJohnMcCain that the bill on the table clearly isn’t the right approach for Arizona. 2/4 — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) July 27, 2017

It's no secret Obamacare has been a disaster for Arizona and that I want it repealed and replaced. 1/4 — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) July 27, 2017

I hope we can rely on humility, cooperation & dependence on each other to better serve the people who elected us https://t.co/QbaZvUwkfE — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) July 25, 2017

Intro'd 3 amendments to health care bill to address concerns about the bill's impact on #Arizona's Medicaid system https://t.co/elICoEX7HM — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) July 26, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.