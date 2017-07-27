Poll shows 6 percent of AZ voters support 'skinny bill'

Posted: Updated:
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Only 6 percent of Arizona voters support the latest Republican effort to repeal Obamacare, according to a new poll released Thursday by OH Predictive Insights.

Broken down by party, just 2 percent of Democrats, 5 percent of Independents, and 11 percent of Republicans said they favored what is known as the "skinny bill."

[MORE: Senate health care: McConnell releases text of pared-down bill]

[READ: What's next: Senate GOP considers "skinny" health care bill]

The version eliminates individual and employer mandates and comes after previous failures to repeal the Affordable Care Act this week.

The survey also shows that nearly half  (49 percent) say they'd like to keep Obamacare with some revisions, while 36 percent say they want to repeal and replace.

Coincidentally, Arizona Sen. John McCain said Thursday that he will not vote for the skinny bill, adding that he will vote the way Gov. Doug Ducey wants him to.

"My position on this proposal will be largely guided by Gov. Ducey's analysis," McCain said. "I am not supportive of the legislation as it stands, today."

Ducey has called for a longer phase out of Medicaid expansion, which affects over 400,000 people in Arizona.

The survey was conducted Wednesday and included over 700 registered voters with a margin of error +/- 3.7 percent.

[READ MORE: Insurers are not loving Senate's 'skinny repeal' plan]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Dennis WlechVeteran political reporter Dennis Welch is a well-respected political expert in Arizona.

Dennis Welch
Political Editor

Before making the move to television, Welch wrote and edited for the Arizona Guardian, a highly influential online news site dedicated to Arizona politics and government where he served as owner and editor. During his Guardian days, Welch was a frequent guest on “Politics Unplugged” and has been a regular fixture on the state political landscape since 2005 appearing on numerous radio and television talk shows. “I am thrilled to start working with such a talented and dedicated staff of journalists,” said Welch. “This is a great opportunity to broaden the reach of my political coverage and tell stories that affect Arizona voters and their families.” With more than 13 years of experience under his belt, Welch’s arrival only strengthens 3TV’s commitment to providing first-rate political and government coverage across all platforms. When not covering politics, Welch is an avid runner and fronts a punk rock band that plays frequently throughout the Southwest and California. Welch is a well-respected political expert in Arizona and his addition means 3TV will provide a stronger, more robust political presence in Arizona. He joins 3TV from the Arizona Guardian, a highly influential online news site dedicated to Arizona politics and government where he served as owner and editor. During his Guardian days, Welch was a frequent guest on “Politics Unplugged” and has been a regular fixture on the state political landscape since 2005 appearing on numerous radio and television talk shows. “I am thrilled to start working with such a talented and dedicated staff of journalists,” said Welch. “This is a great opportunity to broaden the reach of my political coverage and tell stories that affect Arizona voters and their families.” With more than 13 years of experience under his belt, Welch’s arrival only strengthens 3TV’s commitment to providing first-rate political and government coverage across all platforms. When not covering politics, Welch is an avid runner and fronts a punk rock band that plays frequently throughout the Southwest and California.

Hide bio