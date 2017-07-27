Man accused of hiding in car trunk to evade arrest was wanted on outstanding warrant

After his initial court appearance, Combs was released on his own recognizance and ordered to wear an ankle monitor. (Source: Maricopa County Superior Court)

The Tempe man who apparently tried to avoid arrest by hiding in the trunk of a car that does not belong to him is out of jail and wearing an ankle monitor.

The Department of Public Safety arrested Anthony William Combs, 30, early Thursday morning after a short chase during which he plowed his vehicle into a security fence and then tried to escape on foot.

It started when a woman spotted Combs apparently asleep in his running vehicle at a gas station in the area of 27th Avenue and McDowell Road. She flagged down a DPS trooper to share her concerns.

According to court paperwork, the trooper approached the vehicle and knocked on the door to rouse Combs.

“The driver woke up and released his foot from the brake pedal and the vehicle started moving forward because it was still in gear,” reads the probable cause for arrest statement.

The trooper reportedly asked Combs to shift into park, but he did not. The trooper then asked Combs why he had been asleep.

“The driver said he was waiting to use the air compressor because he had a low tire,” according to court documents.

The trooper then asked for identification, which Combs reportedly said he did not have. The trooper also asked Combs if he had been using any prescription medication or other drugs. Combs answered in the negative.

It was after the trooper’s next question that things took a turn.

The trooper asked Combs for his name. As soon as Combs answered, he hit the gas and took off, according to the probable cause statement.

He did not, however, get far.

He drove into the parking lot of a nearby business but found himself at a dead end in the form of a security fence. Aerial video shows the car tangled in that fence, the driver’s side door open.

The trooper called in backup and searched the vehicle, recovering what appeared to be drugs and a weapon. That firearm was later determined to be an Airsoft replica gun.

Operating on a tip from a person who works at an area business, troopers located Combs in the trunk of a vacant vehicle. the Penguin Air and Plumbing News Chopper was overhead, its camera rolling when that happened.

Court paperwork indicates that Combs’ driver license had been revoked and that he was wanted on a misdemeanor warrant out of Phoenix.

According to the arresting trooper, a “drug recognition expert” determined Combs was “impaired by a central nervous system stimulant,” even though Combs has previously stated that he was not on anything. Toxicology results on a blood sample are pending.

When Combs made his initial court appearance late Thursday night, the judge released him on his own recognizance but ordered electronic monitoring.

Combs is due back in court on Aug. 9 for a status conference and then again on Aug. 15 for a preliminary hearing.

