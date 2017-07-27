Mesa burglary suspect gets tracked down by iPad

On Saturday morning, officers from the Mesa Police Department said they arrested 18-year-old Tyzer Ratliff, who was hiding out in a backyard of a residence on East Decatur Street.

It was actually very easy for officers to locate Ratliff, because one of the items he stole was an iPad that its owner tracked to the Decatur location. Since the iPad was with Ratliff, police easily found him in the backyard, according to the police report.

That iPad was stolen early Saturday morning from a parked car outside a house on nearby Cicero Street. The report says Ratliff also stole a knife from that same car.

But that wasn’t the only burglary for Ratliff, as he is accused of five other auto burglaries in the same neighborhood that Saturday, court paperwork said.

Some of those other stolen items include:

A wallet

An iPod, Red Beats earphones, and Oakley sunglasses

A Swiss Army backpack, laptop and its power cord, the victim’s work paperwork and prescription pills

A checkbook and two credit cards with the victim’s name on it

Nothing was stolen in the final burglary, but police say he entered the car illegally and the glove box was damaged.

Many of the stolen items were found on Ratliff when he was located by police at the Decatur location, police said.

The report says he was found with a marijuana pipe when he was located by police. He did not have a medical marijuana card with him at the time.

Ratliff was arrested and booked at the Mesa Police Department Central jail. He faces six felony counts of third-degree auto burglary, one felony count of first-degree criminal trespassing, and one misdemeanor count of drug paraphernalia possession.

