Hacker and data security conferences focus on emerging online threats

Once every year, data security professionals and hackers alike turn Las Vegas into a whirlwind of ideas, tips, best practices and some mischief. Two unique conferences are taking place in "Sin City" this week. Black Hat attracts data security pros from around the world. Defcon attracts hackers.

"At the end of the day, this is a cat and mouse game, and if you don't get ahead of it, you will lose the battle," said Varun Badhwar, who is the CEO of RedLock, a cloud infrastructure security company.

Badhwar is attending Black Hat to exchange ideas and get a better understanding of the challenges facing tech security firms.

"The dark web, as we call it, or the hackers are sharing information constantly," said Badhwar.

He argues that it is imperative today for businesses to use cloud security to shore up any vulnerabilities that could put their information or their clients' information at risk.

"Nine out of 10 times, we find that these attacks start with an unsuspecting user clicking on something bad on their computer or on their email that they weren't supposed to," said Badhwar.

Badhwar has advice for regular people who use smart phones and home computers and are concerned about hackers.

Don't open attachments from untrusted parties

Be wary of links to websites that don't look quite "right." They could be impostor sites.

Keep your computer and phone operating systems updated

