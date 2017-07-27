Pit bull rescued in Egypt getting care in Arizona

Pit bull rescued in Egypt getting care in ArizonaPosted: Updated:
Orangutan at Phoenix Zoo gets life-saving surgery, first of its kind in U.S.
It’s not unlike humans to get this kind of sinus surgery, but Daniel is the first orangutan in the country to ever get this kind of surgery, making medical history.More >
Javelina attacks prompt reminder not to feed wildlife
Arizona wildlife officials are warning people not to feed wildlife following two javelina attacks near Sedona. The state Game and Fish Department said Wednesday that there were two instances last month where the animals bit people feeding them.More >
Pet of the week: Sherlock Bones
Sherlock Bones really is the perfect name for this perfect dog. Initially coming into our care extremely malnourished and underweight, this handsome 8-year-old American pit bull terrier mix has bounced back in a big way.More >
Dog possibly dragged by car in Surprise recovering
A dog found in Surprise with nasty wounds is recovering thanks to the man who found him.More >
