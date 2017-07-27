Pit bull rescued in Egypt getting care in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

It's a happy ending for a pit bull rescued from a life of dog fighting in Egypt.

But it was a long journey to get here.

"Knight" was badly injured when he was being used in a dogfighting ring in Cairo.

"His face, basically from here back was completely exposed skin, so all of his tissue was dying, his teeth were exposed and dying as well, so he really needed to have his face fully reconstructed," said Jennifer Mazzocchi with Mayday Pill Bull rescue.  

Knight was rescued in 2016. He was flown to New York and then right here to Arizona, where and Mayday Pit Bull Rescue took him in and helped arrange for reconstructive surgery.

After a long recovery and a lot of TLC, Knight is now doing well and will hopefully soon find a new, loving home.

For more information contact: www.maydaypitbullrescue.org.

See more animal stories in our special section, Critter Corner.

