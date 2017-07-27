Phoenix police ID ex-con who died in shootout with officers

Records show Collins served eight years in an Arizona prison for convictions of kidnapping and trafficking in stolen property. (Source: Department of Corrections)

Police say an ex-convict who fired at officers in the parking lot of a Phoenix convenience store has died in the ensuing shootout.

Police identified the man as 35-year-old Andrew Collins of Phoenix.

They say no officers were injured in the shooting incident around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say two officers were looking for a man wanted for a felony warrant.

A man on a bike matching the description of the wanted person was spotted, but fled the scene and then reportedly fired a handgun at the approaching officers.

The officers returned fire and authorities say Collins was pronounced dead at the scene.

