A Favorite Sun

He's one of Phoenix's favorite sons. This week Alan Williams signed a multi-year contract extension with his hometown team.

Williams grew up in the Valley, went to North High School and used to practice making the game winning shot for the Suns on a court in his backyard.

“Whew, it’s awesome,” said Williams at a news conference to announce his extension. It was his first news conference as a member of the Suns.

“To see people walking around with my jersey on. It’s a crazy experience. My dad had a jersey made for me when I was 7 or 8 years old. It didn’t fit at all. Now I look at the same jersey with Williams on the back and I can’t even put it on.”

He isn’t the most famous Phoenician in his family. His dad Cody is a former city council member and currently a Justice of the Peace. His mom Jeri is Phoenix’s first female police chief. Azfamily’s Javier Soto recently profiled the Williams family, Jeri, Cody, Cody Jr. and Alan.

“It’s so amazing to see how articulate he is,” said Jeri Williams, who was sworn in back in October. “He’s so comfortable in speaking to the media, a product of public schools, so yay, yay for public schools. To be a parent and to watch your child be himself and be amazing at it is the best feeling in the world."

Williams was reportedly courted by the New York Knicks in free agency. The Suns put together a powerful video for Williams to help keep him home. His path to a reported $17 million extension, and his own press conference to announce that extension has been anything but glamorous.

“We knew that he had heart, passion ,and ability, and all the above,” says Jeri. “To get pushed aside by local schools... But we're people of faith, so we knew there was a path."

Williams received only one recruiting letter from an Arizona school when he was 7 years old. He chose to attend UC-Santa Barbara. In day of "one and dones," Williams stayed four years. Williams went on to play in China and did two stints in the NBA Summer League. He was offered a 10-day contract by the Suns at the end of the 2016 season and played his way into another contract.

Cody Williams, who played at East High School under famed Coach Royce Youree, tried to help his son become the most fundamentally sound player on the floor.

“He went to UCSB, averaged for three years double doubles,” said Codi Williams. “He went to China, averaged double doubles, two years in summer league, averaged double doubles. There's also the nationwide rebounder for two years in a row."

Williams' parents will always be his biggest fans. The feeling is mutual.

“Even going back to my grandparents,” said Alan Williams, who averaged 11 points and 9 rebounds as his minutes increased after the 2017 All Star Break.

“They did a great job laying the foundation of what community service truly means in the city of Phoenix and I just want to continue to grow off what my parents do and what they've created here.”

In case you're wondering, Alan's nickname is "Big Sauce." How he got that nickname is still being debated in the Williams household. There's no debate on the family's passion for the city of Phoenix.

