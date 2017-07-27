LGBTQ youth center overwhelmed by support after fire

Investigators are looking for Darren William Beach, Jr., who they said started the fire at the youth center. (Source: Phoenix Fire Department)

one•n•ten lost everything in the fire and have been overwhelmed by the amount of support. (Source: one•n•ten)

If you buy a "Lil Dragon" drink at Churn, part of the proceeds will be donated to the nonprofit. (Source: Churn)

Some of the young people at camp put on by one•n•ten. (Source: one•n•ten)

A LGBTQ youth center lost everything in a fire but donations from all over the country have poured in. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5/one•n•ten)

Donations from the community and businesses from all over the country have been pouring into the one•n•ten LGBTQ youth center's main office since its youth center caught fire.

Nate Rhoton, director of Finance and Operations, said they lost everything in the fire and have been overwhelmed by the amount of support.

They're getting a range of items from toiletries to nonperishable food to camping supplies.

"It's really been incredible," said Rhoton, who explained he has never seen so many donations in this time frame come in at once. "To experience that sort of love and acceptance from the community makes it just a little bit easier to swallow what's happened to us, to this safe space for our youth and make it a little bit easier for them to move on."

"Quite a bit of our youth are experiencing homelessness so for them, so to be able to take something with them, a kit with toiletries, your basic needs, food, it's important to them," he added.

Even though the nonprofit been able to collect a lot over the last two weeks, they still need help replenishing the supplies destroyed in the fire. They have posted an Amazon Wish List, which mostly consists of camping supplies.

They're trying to prepare for their LGBTQ youth camp which is about a month away in northern Arizona. The camp aims to help kids and young adults connect and work through issues.

"It's truly life changing and lifesaving," explained Rhoton.

Rhoton added they've raised $42,000 since the fire. People from all over the U.S. have sent them money.

Business like Churn have stepped up to help one•n•ten too.

If you buy a "Lil Dragon" drink, part of the proceeds will be donated to the nonprofit.

