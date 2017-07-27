13 recipes to help you celebrate National Lasagna Day!

Happy National Lasagna Day!

Nobody is quite sure how this "holiday" came to be, but I, for one, am certainly glad it's a thing. Almost everyone I know will say, "Same," because, really, what's not to love about lasagna? As Garfield, who is known for his love of lasagna (he was, after all, born in the kitchen of an Italian restaurant), will surely tell you, it's the best meal on the planet, and not just because of its undeniable tastiness.

[YOUTUBE: Garfield and Friends - The Invention of Lasagna]

"Lasagna is a perfect make-ahead meal," according to AllRecipes.com. "You can certainly make it one day, and bake it the next. Store the lasagna in an airtight container or wrap it tightly with plastic wrap. It also stands up to freezing quite well, so you can make it, freeze it, and bake it at your convenience."

In honor of this most auspicious of foodie holidays, we put together a list of amazing recipes. From traditional to vegetarian to vegan, we put a lot of effort into finding a little something for everyone. There are even a couple of dessert lasagnas in there, and a breakfast version (check the bonus recipes), too!

Bon appetit!

Recipe poster Jeanette calls this, "A different twist on lasagna for the seafood lover. Great served with garlic bread."

Check out this vegan version of an Italian favorite. Recipe poster Jessica says it's "VERY good." The caps are hers.

"This is a recipe all the whole family loves," recipe author Olivia Patrick says. "It is quick, easy, and just like eating a big s'more!"

Recipe author Linda Correia described this as a "perfectly unusual dessert to complement your Italian dinner!"

This one includes a couple of extra recipe for your culinary enjoyments -- Arugula Hummus and Sugo Fresco.

Recipe author Lisa Humpf describes this as "a chicken and spinach lasagna with a creamy white cheese sauce." She says it perfect for a pot luck and adds that her kids love it.

"Looking for a low-carb dinner to satisfies your Italian food craving? Look no further!" recipe poster a_cook says. "This lasagna is perfect in the summer with your garden-fresh veggies and herbs, or in the winter when you need a comforting meal. You won't even miss the noodles in this one!"

"This recipe is so easy, you might think that you are doing something wrong," recipe author Kimirin said. "It is delicious!"

Kim Piper, the author of this recipe, calls these nuggets of goodness "Italian cupcakes."

Recipe poster Arianna says this recipe is from her home in Emilia-Romagna, Italy. "This lasagna made with spinach pasta cannot be beat," she says. "It's excellent if you want to impress some guests, or even yourself. It may be a bit time consuming, but it's well worth the TLC you put into it."

"This is a good freeze and eat later meal," according to recipe poster Bettie. "It uses tofu, but you'd never know it! My cooking co-op loved this recipe! You can individually freeze the roll ups on a cookie sheet and place in a freezer bag."

"Simple and quick comfort food made for us as kids by my Momma," according to recipe poster VH. "Good for making large batches and freezing. An inexpensive alternative to traditional lasagne."?

8 Bonus recipes!

