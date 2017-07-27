Phoenix couple pleads not guilty in child-aided burglaries

Demarrwo Oakley, left, and Stephanie Dorsey, right. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office) Demarrwo Oakley, left, and Stephanie Dorsey, right. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

A couple who allegedly used three children to burglarize various stores around the Phoenix metro area both has pleaded not guilty in the case.

Maricopa County Superior Court officials say Stephanie Dorsey and Demarrwo Oakley entered their pleas Thursday at their arraignments.

Both have initial pre-trial conferences scheduled for Sept. 12.

Dorsey and Oakley were arrested July 12 by Phoenix police along with the three children, who are ages 12, 14 and 16.

The couple faces 14 counts of burglary, conspiracy and trafficking stolen property.

According to court documents, the three children used a rock to break a window of a business before stealing items and either Dorsey or Oakley was the getaway driver.

Police say Dorsey and Oakley are the mother and stepfather of two of the children.

