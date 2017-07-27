Arizona Attorney General gets $75K in refunds for concert goers

The Arizona Jazz Festival has long been a popular annual event that draws thousands of people for a weekend of entertainment.

But, when the 2015 Jazz Festival was abruptly canceled, consumers like Marilyn Montgomery were out all the money spent on festival tickets. In Montgomery's case, she shelled out $125. “And, then I wondered, 'uh-oh. Am I going to get any of my money back?'” she told us back in our 2015 news report.

Well, here's the latest. The Arizona Attorney General's Office just announced that it has settled litigation against the concert promoter called BTW Concerts.com, along with two other sister companies.

During 3 On Your Side's investigation two years ago, BTW was run by a guy named Brad Laughlin, who didn't want to talk on-camera about the cancellation.

So, 3 On Your Side went to his office where an employee told me to call BTW's attorney. "This is as good as you can do?" Harper asked as the woman closed the door.

Well, since then, the Arizona Attorney General's Office pursued BTW. And according to a press release just issued, the company has agreed to pay out up to $75,000 in refunds to all consumers like Montgomery who bought tickets for a festival that never happened.

If you bought tickets and never received your refund, you can now get your money back.

In the press release, it says:

Consumers can contact the Attorney General’s Office in Phoenix at (602) 542-5763, in Tucson at (520) 628-6504, or outside the metro areas at (800) 352-8431. Bilingual consumer protection staff is available to assist.

Consumers can also file complaints online by visiting the Attorney General’s website at https://www.azag.gov/complaints/consumer.



