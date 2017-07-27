Mesa man pleads not guilty in girlfriend's shooting death

Teddy Vanders, 52, arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his girlfriend in Mesa on July 13. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

A Mesa man arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder in the shooting death of his live-in girlfriend earlier this month has pleaded not guilty.

Maricopa County Superior Court officials say Teddy Vanders entered his plea Thursday.

His next scheduled court appearance is a Sept. 12 pretrial conference.

Mesa police say the 52-year-old Vanders reported he shot his girlfriend at their home in the early morning hours of July 13.

The two reportedly had lived together for a decade and Vanders told police that had been drinking and arguing before the shooting occurred.

Court documents show that Vanders told police that he shot the woman to end her alleged abusiveness.

The name of the victim hasn't been released.

