Stupid criminal: Accused burglar forgets ID at Phoenix home

Generally, breaking into someone else's residence is not a smart idea, but it's even dumber if you do that and leave your identification behind in the process.

That's what happened to 39-year-old Matthew Paul McCoy, who allegedly broke into a Phoenix home just northwest of Third Avenue and Roosevelt Street on Sunday.

According to the report from Phoenix Police Department, McCoy entered the home by smashing a rear glass door. After forgetting to retrieve his ID, McCoy left the property through the backyard, where he was spotted by the homeowner.

From there, McCoy was soon arrested by police in the area of 300 West Roosevelt Street. Police say McCoy was quickly identified because they had his ID.

Aside from leaving his ID behind, McCoy left his presence in the form of his own blood when he broke the glass door. The police report says glass shards were found in McCoy's clothing when he was arrested.

McCoy was later booked into Maricopa County Jail. According to the report, he faces three charges, one felony count of second-degree burglary, one felony count of resisting arrest and one misdemeanor count of criminal damage.

