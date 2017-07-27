Beaten golden retriever rescued from abusive owner gets second chance

A golden retriever who survived a brutal beating and was saved from an abusive owner is getting a second chance at a happy life.

Heather Frazer heard an animal crying for help in her Tempe apartment complex in early January. Officers who responded to the scene after Frazer called 911 found a dog named Raine covered in blood. He had been beaten with a metal rod.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Tempe man accused of hitting his puppy with metal rod, cats also found hurt]

"Raine was unconscious when they found him," said Frazer. "And I was thinking, please don't let it be too late."

Ranie's owner, 21-year-old Shundong Hu, was arrested on two counts of animal cruelty.

Raine suffered multiple skull and cheek fractures, swelling of both eyes, abrasions and lacerations on the front shoulder area and on top of its head, a broken tooth, and bleeding from the nose and head.

Thanks to the Arizona Humane Society, Raine made a full recovery.

[RELATED: Puppy recovering after beaten with metal rod in Tempe]

[CRITTER CORNER: More animal stories]

Frazer said that if it were not for the Phoenix-based non-profit organization, Raine probably would not have made it through that night.

Raine transformed into a happy and playful dog, despite his previous owner's abuse.

A few weeks after, the Arizona Humane Society announced that Frazer would get to keep Raine.

Frazer and her boyfriend, Austin Mathus, say that more lives could have a "happy ever after" just by supporting AHS.

[WE'RE ON A MISSION TO SAVE PETS: Will you help?]

"They're doing this out of the goodness of their heart," Mathus said. "They really need help from the community, whether it be volunteering, donating money or even adopting some of the animals."

The Arizona Humane Society is kicking off its Summer to Save Lives campaign, which helps animals in abusive situations like the one Raine survived.

The organization is asking for donations to be made to azhumane.org, now through this weekend.

VCA Animal Hospitals will match up to $10,000.

3TV is a proud sponsor of this effort and will be airing the 19th Anual Pet Telethon on Saturday, Aug. 26, 12:30 p.m.- 2:30 p.m. It's sure to be "the cutest two hours of TV all year"!

AHS exists to "safeguard, rescue, heal, adopt and advocate for animals, while inspiring community action and compassion on their behalf" and "[e]nd animal suffering, homelessness and needless euthanasia."

Founded in 1957, AHS is celebrating 60 years. The organization receives no government funding and relies mostly on donations to care for thousands of pets each year.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.