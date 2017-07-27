Family of Daisy Mtn. firefighter killed at strip club fights to pass 'Luke's Law'

Heather Jones' husband, Luke, died after being assaulted by a bouncer at a strip club. His fellow firefighters stood by her side today. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The family of a Daisy Mountain firefighter killed at a Phoenix club in January is pushing for a law that would require bouncers to undergo training.

It's been just over six months since off-duty firefighter Luke Jones died after being assaulted by a bouncer at a strip club.

The deadly assault took place in the early morning hours of January 21, 2017, at Centerfolds Cabaret.

Phoenix police arrested two people in connection with the Jones' death.

Right now, bouncers are not required to have training in the state of Arizona... or in most states across the country.

But Jones' family, wants to change that and make sure nothing like this happens to anyone else.

That's why they're launching a petition to create "Luke's Law." The proposed legislation would help prevent future unnecessary violence on behalf of bouncers and to ease the burden on first responders.

"What happened to him at Centerfolds should have never happened to anybody," said Jones' wife, Heather, as she stood surrounded by her late husband's fellow firefighters. "That's why it's so important that we announce Luke's Law today to make sure this doesn't happen in the future."

"Under laws enacted by our legislature, security guards have to be trained and licensed under DPS," said the family's attorney James Goodnow. "The reason is simple: to keep people safe. The exact same logic applies to bouncers. It's no different."

Back in January, two people were arrested in connection with Jones' death.

Brandon Douglas Draper, 26, was the bouncer. He is facing a second-degree murder charge. His trial date has not been set.

Timothy John Piegari, 42, was the manager of the club. He is accused of hindering prosecution and tampering with physical evidence. His trial is set for fall.

Police said Draper was working as a doorman at Centerfolds Cabaret when he assaulted Jones by pushing him to the ground and then striking him in the head numerous times.

Jones was taken to the hospital in a Lyft car, court documents said. He later died.

Piegari, the manager, was seen on video disconnecting the video surveillance equipment, according to police.

Sgt. Jonathan Howard said Jones was restricted in his ability to defend himself due to a pre-existing injury and brace protecting one of his arms.

Jones, 37, was with the Daisy Mountain Fire District for 12 years.

