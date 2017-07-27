Carrot Cake and Chocolate Mousse Pie

Carrot Cake

9 ounces AP Flour

9 ounces Carrots (from Coleslaw Cabbage)

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

½ tsp kosher salt

½ tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp ground nutmeg

Dash allspice

7.5 ounces granulated white sugar

1.5 ounces brown sugar

2 eggs

2 ounces (weight) Greek Yogurt

1.5 ounces (weight) crushed pineapple

1.5 ounces (weight) mayonnaise

1 tsp ginger, grated

½ lemon, zest and juice

½ cup (volume) blended oil



DIRECTIONS

1. Combine first 8 ingredients in a large bowl; mix well

2. Place remaining ingredients (except for oil) in a bowl and mix well with whisk; stream in oil and mix until thoroughly incorporated

3. Pour wet ingredients over dry and fold together with spatula until all flour is absorbed

4. Pour batter into 9 inch spring pan

5. Bake at 300 lo fan for 45 minutes, rotating halfway, or until cake reaches internal temperature of 200

6. Cool to room temp

7. After cake has cooled for 15 minutes, poke holes using wooden skewers every inch

8. Pour Cinnamon Syrup (See Recipe) evenly over each cake

9. Allow to rest for 1 hr then finish with whip cream frosting



Cinnamon Syrup

½ cup granulated white sugar

¼ cup buttermilk

2 ounces (weight) butter

¼ tsp Vanilla extract

½ tsp cinnamon

DIRECTIONS

1. Combine all ingredients in a pot and cook over low heat until all sugar is dissolved

SERVICE

1. See recipe for Carrot Cake Batter (Desserts)

Cream Cheese Frosting

UPDATE: DRG

5/18/17

(Public) INGREDIENTS



4oz butter, softened

4oz cream cheese, softened

500 grams powdered sugar

½ tbsp vanilla extract

1. Using paddle attachment on mixer, beat butter cream cheese and sugar until completely incorporated. Add in vanilla extract and mix until no streaks remain

See Carrot Cake Batter Desserts



Cream Cheese Frosting

4oz butter, softened

4oz cream cheese, softened

500 grams powdered sugar

½ tbsp vanilla extract

1. Using paddle attachment on mixer, beat butter cream cheese and sugar until completely incorporated. Add in vanilla extract and mix until no streaks remain

See Carrot Cake Batter Desserts



Chocolate Mousse Pie

28 ounces Oreos

½ cup melted butter

24 ounces chocolate chunks

2 tsp vanilla extract

½ tsp kosher salt

6 cups heavy cream

½ cup granulated white sugar



1. Grind Oreos in food processor until fine; add butter until mixture is evenly moistened

2. Firmly press Oreo mixture into greased spring pan

3. Bake at 300 for 5 minutes

4. Remove Oreo crust from oven and allow to cool at room temperature for 20-30 minutes

5. Bring 2 cups of heavy cream to a gentle boil

6. Combine chocolate, vanilla and salt in mixing bowl, then pour boiling cream over and cover for 5 minutes then stir until smooth

7. Beat remaining 4 cups cream and sugar in a kitchen aide to stiff peaks

8. Fold cream into chocolate mixture until no streaks remain

9. Pour chocolate mousse mixture into prepared crust and refrigerate for a minimum of 4 hours

