Belgian Waffles with Fresh Peach Sauce

Belgian Waffle Recipe:

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup milk

1 1/3 cup granulated sugar

6 eggs

3 1/2 cups all purpose flour

2 TBSP baking powder

12 ounces melted butter at room temperature

Sift flour and baking powder together.

Combine all dry ingredients in large bowl. Add heavy cream and milk and whisk to remove any lumps. Add eggs and combine well with whisk.

Drizzle in room temperature (but liquid) melted butter. Allow to rest several hours in refrigerator or overnight.

Makes 2 dozen waffles.

Can store in refrigerator for 3 days.

Can make waffles and freeze.

Fresh Peach Sauce

2 lbs peeled and sliced fresh peaches

1 cup simple syrup (1/2 cup sugar boiled with 1/2 cup water)

1 1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1 TBSP lemon juice

2 TBSP fresh orange juice

Combine all ingredients and allow to macerate several hours. Add powdered sugar or more simple syrup if you would like a sweeter flavor.

