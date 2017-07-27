Heavy rains cause fissures to reopen in Apache Junction

Heavy monsoon rains caused flooding in Apache Junction on Sunday and Monday and now those rains have caused large cracks, known as fissures, to open up in the ground.

The Arizona Geological Survey (AZGS) said that the flooding reactivated several earth fissures 3 miles southwest of Apache Junction.

[READ MORE: Arizona Geological Survey explores new fissure in Pinal County with drone]

The reopening of the fissures closed Houston Avenue and damaged some nearby industrial sites.

[RELATED: Car gets trapped on flooded road; driver rescued]

AZGS' earth fissure project manager, Joe Cook said the reopening of fissures is common after heavy rain.

"Continued reactivation/collapse along mapped earth fissure traces is common following heavy monsoon rains such as those in the east Valley on July 23-24, 2017. The fissure zone in Apache Junction stretches more than 2 miles from near Baseline and Meridian roads to south of West Guadalupe Road. The fissure complex underlies busy paved roads, state trust land, private property and large power lines," Cook said.

Officials will continue to monitor these fissures. No word yet on when Houston Avenue will reopen.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Monsoon 2017]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.