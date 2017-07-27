Police: Marijuana launched over border fence near Douglas

Authorities have seized more than 140 pounds (63.5 kilograms) of marijuana that was launched over the International Boundary Fence near Douglas. (Source: U.S. Border Patrol)

It wasn't immediately clear if a catapult was used or some other device to get the bundles over the fence.

Douglas police received two 911 calls around 2 p.m. Monday about marijuana bundles being launched over the fence.

A city police officer responded to the calls and found a large bundle of marijuana that had broken upon impact, exposing multiple smaller bundles inside.

U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Douglas Station and other officers searched the surrounding area, but did not locate any suspects or additional bundles.

They say the marijuana was taken to the Douglas port of entry for weighing and processing.

