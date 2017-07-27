51-year-old pedestrian struck and killed in Phoenix

A 51-year-old man was struck and killed in Phoenix while walking in the roadway, according to Phoenix police. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A 51-year-old man was struck and killed in Phoenix while walking in the roadway, according to Phoenix police.

The fatal collision occurred near 14th Street and Osborn Road at approximately 12:40 a.m.

The victim was walking in the roadway when a westbound vehicle on Osborn Road struck him.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

The driver stopped and remained on scene.

Phoenix police said driver impairment is suspected and the investigation is ongoing.

