City Councilman Ryan Winkle's DUI already costing Mesa $36,000

Mesa City Councilman Ryan Winkle was arrested for a DUI in May. (Source: City of Mesa)

The City of Mesa has spent just over $36,000 in legal services stemming from the disciplinary investigation and hearing of Mesa City Councilman Ryan Winkle's recent DUI arrest, according to public records obtained by 3TV/CBS 5.

Winkle pleaded guilty last week to one count of misdemeanor extreme DUI. His punishment included six days in Lower Buckeye Jail and $3,815 in fines, plus 49 days of home detention with work release.

Winkle will also have a DUI interlock device in his car for the next year.

The City of Mesa hired Gust Rosenfeld's law firm after Winkle's DUI arrest in May to serve as an outside counsel for the disciplinary investigation and hearing.

These legal services cost up to $400 an hour.

In mid-June, the city unanimously voted to hold a hearing that will determine whether Winkle will keep his seat.

That hearing, which cannot happen until 30 days after the vote, is expected to be scheduled for sometime in August.

The City of Mesa paid Rosenfeld's just over $15,000 for counsel in May and another $21,000 in June. By the time the hearing comes around, the city could be out over $70,000 in legal services.

