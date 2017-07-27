Good Samaritans save two people stranded in Kingman flash flood

Three men were at the right place at the right time when they saved the lives of two people whose car was stuck in a flash flood on Wednesday in Kingman.

The good Samaritans were on a drilling job in the area when they got rained out.

As they were heading home, they came across two people who were trapped on the roof of their car in a flash flood.

The stranded people were driving a full-sized Ford Bronco that was halfway underwater and on the verge of being washed away.

The men brought out their ladder and helped the two people crawl across to their hood and moved them to safety.

