1 dead, another critical after rollover on Phoenix frontage road

One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a rollover collision on an Interstate 17 frontage road in Phoenix early Thursday morning.

The crash happened near I-17 and Glendale Avenue, on the Black Canyon Highway at approximately 1:40 a.m.

A vehicle lost control heading northbound on the I-17 frontage road, striking another northbound vehicle before colliding with several parked cars and a block wall, Phoenix police said

Both the driver and passenger inside the vehicle that lost control were transported to the hospital in critical condition. The passenger later died from his injuries at the hospital.

The other northbound vehicle overturned in the roadway as a result of the collision.

That driver stayed on scene to help with police and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police do not know what made the driver lose control of his vehicle but they said speed was a definite factor. The exact cause of the collision is currently under investigation.

The northbound I-17 off-ramp at Glendale Avenue and the Black Canyon Highway frontage road will be closed for an extended period of time while officers investigate the crash.

It is unknown at this time if impairment was also a factor, police said.

Our initial reports said that both drivers were transported in critical condition, this story has been updated to reflect this correction.

I-17 northbound at Glendale: A crash has closed the exit and the frontage road. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/Qexxtq722F — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 27, 2017

Traffic Alert: I-17 NB @ Glendale, off ramp CLOSED b/c of crash on frontage road. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/X5v6XOxqIW — Gina Maravilla (@GinaMaravillaTV) July 27, 2017

