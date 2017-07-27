520 Ahwatukee homes, businesses at risk for flooding, study finds

A 10-year flood, meaning a flood that has a 10 percent chance of happening in any given year, could cause $5 million in damage to those properties, said Flood Control District Project Manager Valerie Swick. A 100-year flood could cause (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The City of Phoenix will soon warn hundreds of people in Ahwatukee that their homes or businesses are at an elevated risk of flooding and will encourage them to get flood insurance.

A recently completed three-year study by the Maricopa County Flood Control District identified 520 homes, businesses and commercial buildings that are located in flood-prone areas.

A 10-year flood, meaning a flood that has a 10 percent chance of happening in any given year, could cause $5 million in damage to those properties, said Flood Control District Project Manager Valerie Swick. A 100-year flood could cause $11.5 million in damage to those areas, she said.

But even though city and county leaders are now aware of the scope and the extent of flooding danger zones, they acknowledge there is little funding available to permanently address the problems.

The City will send out notices to the property owners within the next two weeks to warn them that flooding damage is not covered by standard homeowner’s insurance policies. It takes 30 days for a newly purchased flood insurance plan to take effect, Swick said.

The Flood Control District identified 21 flood-prone areas throughout Ahwatukee. Of those, the district identified six at the greatest risk.

Cottonwood Lane and 41st Street

Dry Creek Road and 35th Place

Ray Road and Ranch Circle (west)

Ranch Circle and 36th Street

44th Street and Ponca Street

Kiowa Street and Mandan Street

Cheyenne Drive and 51st Street

The district developed permanent landscaping and run-off solutions to mitigate the flood risk at those six areas. However, fixing all six would cost about $7 million, according to Swick.

Swick said there is only enough funding available to address one area. The district has begun seeking grants for a project at Kiowa and Mandan streets. That project will cost about $1 million, she said.

