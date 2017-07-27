Valley man warns of scam after raffle never happens

Kendyl Taylor says last December he bought a $10 raffle ticket at the Chandler Mall to win a Shelby Mustang GT350. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Valley man thought he was helping veterans and maybe getting a shot to win a cool car in the process. It turns out he may have been scammed.

Kendyl Taylor says last December he bought a $10 raffle ticket at the Chandler Mall to win a Shelby Mustang GT350.

He was only persuaded to participate because the guy running the raffle said the money collected goes to a charity called the Wounded Warriors Support Group, which claimed to help veterans.

After that, he didn't think much of it until the raffle draw date came and went earlier in July.

"There was no announcements of who won so then I checked online and couldn't find the website," Taylor said adding, "So then I called the number on the ticket that eventually went to a voicemail and said it'd be postponed to a later date but didn't give a time or an address or anything like that. So that's when I realized something fishy was going on and this was a scam."

We also tried the number on Taylor's ticket. It indeed said the raffle had been postponed but a new date would be announced later.

Taylor says his research led him to a few different blogs and news stories about the charity.

In April, the California Attorney General's Office announced they'd filed a civil lawsuit against the family who operates the charity saying they funneled donations that were supposed to help veterans to bankroll their lifestyle. Their investigation is still on-going.

"To find out that they're benefiting themselves rather than helping the wounded it really didn't sit well," Taylor said adding, "I mean they're living lavish lifestyles and things like that nature."

He says part of his reason for speaking out is to make others who may have participated in the raffle aware of what's going on.

We did reach out to the Arizona Attorney General's Office they said people can file complaints with their office here.

