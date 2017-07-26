S'mores Lasagna

Ingredients

12 whole graham crackers, divided

6 (1.5 ounce) bars milk chocolate candy bars (such as Hershey's®), divided

1 cup miniature marshmallows, divided

Directions

Prep: 15 m | Cook: 10 m | Read in: 25 m

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Crumble 6 graham crackers onto the bottom of an 8x8-inch glass baking dish. Break 3 chocolate bars into a total of 12 pieces; arrange on top of graham crackers in 3 rows, each containing 4 pieces. Sprinkle 1/2 cup miniature marshmallows over chocolate pieces. Repeat for a second layer.

Bake in preheated oven until marshmallows are browned, about 10 minutes.

Servings: 8

Calories: 280

