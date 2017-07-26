AZ Senators split over ObamaCare repeal

Arizona's two Republican senators are split over their party's latest effort to repeal Obamacare. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Sen. Jeff Flake voted Wednesday for a straight repeal of the Affordable Care Act while Sen. John McCain voted against, dealing another set back to the GOP.

The vote was also remarkable because two years ago McCain and Flake voted in favor of a similar bill to repeal the ACA while delaying a replacement for two years.

McCain's change of heart appears to reflect his commitment to Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.

Earlier in the week, McCain forcefully said the Arizona governor will have a say on any health-care changes enacted in the Senate.

"I have changes urged by my state's governor that will have to be included to earn my support for final passage of any bill," McCain said Tuesday during a floor speech marking his return to the Senate after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

McCain introduced several amendments reflecting Ducey's healthcare priorities.

The three proposals would slow the phase out of Medicaid expansion and soften the financial hit to Arizona.

While McCain is fully committed to Ducey, Flake sounded less than committed.

When asked if he backed Ducey's health-care request, Flake said, "It's moot right now," because there is no bill to add the amendments too.

But Flake would not what he would do in the future.

Right now, Flake faces a different political reality than McCain, as Arizona's junior Senator faces reelection next year.

It's worth noting that one of Flakes biggest supporters is putting pressure on Republicans to vote for the GOP health-care bill.

FreedomWorks called Republicans who voted against their party's health proposal as "traitors."

In 2012, Freedomworks for America spent over $1 million to get Flake elected to the Senate.

