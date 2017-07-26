No-Noodle Zucchini Lasagna

Ingredients
2 large zucchini
1 tablespoon salt
1 pound ground beef 
1 1/2 teaspoons ground black pepper 
1 small green bell pepper, diced 
1 onion, diced 
1 cup tomato paste 
1 (16 ounce) can tomato sauce 
1/4 cup red wine 
2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano 
hot water as needed 
1 egg 
1 (15 ounce) container low-fat ricotta cheese 
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley 
1 (16 ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained 
1 pound fresh mushrooms, sliced 
8 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese
8 ounces grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

Prep: 30 m | Cook: 1 h | Read in: 1 h 30 m

Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease a deep 9x13 inch baking pan.

Slice zucchini lengthwise into very thin slices. Sprinkle slices lightly with salt; set aside to drain in a colander.

To prepare the meat sauce, cook and stir ground beef and black pepper in a large skillet over medium high heat for 5 minutes. Add in green pepper and onion; cook and stir until meat is no longer pink. Stir in tomato paste, tomato sauce, wine, basil, and oregano, adding a small amount of hot water if sauce is too thick. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer sauce for about 20 minutes, stirring frequently.

Meanwhile, stir egg, ricotta, and parsley together in a bowl until well combined.

To assemble lasagna, spread 1/2 of the meat sauce into the bottom of prepared pan. Then layer 1/2 the zucchini slices, 1/2 the ricotta mixture, all of the spinach, followed by all of the mushrooms, then 1/2 the mozzarella cheese. Repeat by layering the remaining meat sauce, zucchini slices, ricotta mixture, and mozzarella. Spread Parmesan cheese evenly over the top; cover with foil.

Bake for 45 minutes. Remove foil; raise oven temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C), and bake an additional 15 minutes. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving.

Servings: 8

Calories: 494

Cook's Note: The lasagna can be assembled a day ahead and refrigerated until ready to bake. You may need to lengthen baking time.

