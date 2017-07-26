Lasagna Cupcakes

Ingredients

Cooking spray

1/3 lb. ground beef

Salt and ground black pepper to taste

24 wonton wrappers

1 3/4 cups grated Parmesan

1 3/4 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

3/4 cup ricotta cheese

1 cup pasta sauce (such as Muir Glen®)

1/4 cup chopped fresh basil, or to taste (optional)

Directions

Prep: 15 m | Cook: 25 m | Read in: 45 m

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Prepare muffin cups with cooking spray.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes; season with salt and pepper. Drain and discard grease from the beef.

Cut wonton wrappers into 2 1/4-inch circles with a biscuit cutter. Press one wonton into the bottom of each muffin cup. Sprinkle even amounts of Parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, and ricotta cheese into each muffin cup; top each portion with even amounts of ground beef and pasta sauce.

Divide 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese, half the ricotta cheese, 1/2 the ground beef mixture, and 1/2 cup pasta sauce, between the muffin cups and layer, respectively, atop the wonton wrapper; repeat layering with remaining wonton wrappers, 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese, remaining ricotta cheese, remaining ground beef, and remaining pasta sauce. Top the "cupcakes" with remaining Parmesan cheese and mozzarella cheese.

Bake in preheated oven until edges of "cupcakes" are browned, 18 to 20 minutes; let cook in tins for 5 minutes before running a knife around the edges of the cupcakes to loosen the edges to remove. Garnish with fresh basil to serve.

Servings: 12

Calories: 201

Cook's Note: You can also use the top of a drinking glass to cut the wonton wrappers. You can cut several at a time. Though, for a more rustic look, no cutting necessary!

Editor's Note: The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the wonton wrappers. The actual amount of the wonton wrappers consumed will vary.

[MORE: Recipes | GMAZ Recipes | Your Life Arizona Recipes]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app

© 2017 Allrecipes.com | All Rights Reserved