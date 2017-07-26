Lasagna Roll Ups

Ingredients

1 16-oz. package uncooked lasagna noodles

1 lb. mozzarella cheese, shredded

1 15-oz. container ricotta cheese

1 lb. firm tofu

1 10-oz. package frozen chopped spinach, drained and squeezed dry

2 cups grated Parmesan cheese

1 28-oz. jar pasta sauce

Directions

Prep: 30 m | Cook: 30 m | Read in: 1 h

Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook lasagna noodles for 5 to 8 minutes, or until just slightly underdone; drain and rinse.

In a large mixing bowl, mix together grated cheese, ricotta cheese, tofu, frozen spinach, and 1 cup Parmesan cheese.

Lay out a noodle. Spread a layer of the cheese mixture on the noodle, then add a thin layer of sauce. Roll the noodle up, and place seam side down in a 13x9 pan. Repeat for other noodles. Top with remaining sauce and Parmesan cheese.

Bake in a preheated 350 degree F (175 degree C) oven for 30 min, or until hot and bubbly.

Servings: 12

Calories: 455

Tip: Aluminum foil can be used to keep food moist, cook it evenly, and make clean-up easier.

[MORE: Recipes | GMAZ Recipes | Your Life Arizona Recipes]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app

© 2017 Allrecipes.com | All Rights Reserved