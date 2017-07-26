GCU & U of A team up for December doubleheader at Talking Stick Resort Arena

Two of the biggest names in Arizona basketball are teaming up.

Arizona Wildcats Coach Sean Miller and GCU Lopes Coach Dan Majerle were on hand at Talking Stick Resort Arena to announce a Dec. 5 doubleheader.

Arizona will play Texas A&M at 7:00 p.m. GCU will follow at 9:30 with a matchup against St. John’s.

"It's great to be back in this wonderful building,” said Majerle, who played for the Suns for eight seasons and was also an assistant coach. “I was drafted here in '88. We opened this in '92 and went to the Finals. I had a lot of great experiences here.”

Arizona is projected to be the No. 1 team in the country when preseason polls are released.

Top recruit DeAndre Ayton has joined the program after playing at Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix. This will be the Wildcats' third regular season game in the Valley in downtown Phoenix under Sean Miller, along with their annual trip to Tempe to take on ASU.

“A lot of our season ticket holders, they come from right here in the Valley,” said Miller. “Some of the greatest players in the history of our program have started here, gone to high school here. I like to think the attendance and how it will feel that day. It should feel like an NCAA Tournament first round, second round...”

GCU visited Tucson last season, and played the Wildcats tough, with Arizona pulling away 64-54. The two teams aren’t on each other’s schedules this season.

Miller originally joked that he’d seen enough of GCU’s home atmosphere in the Lopes game against Louisville last season, but the Arizona Wildcats coach wouldn’t rule out a home and home.

“It’s not just something that I’m saying because we’re together today but I think Dan knows that we respect them a great deal,” said Miller. “What they’ve done speaks for itself. We played them a year ago and if that eventually turns into a home and home then so be it, but we will continue to talk.”

It helps that both are Nike schools. In fact, check out Dan Majerle’s kicks that he wore to the presser.

