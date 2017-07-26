Street vendors claim racism against Glendale police

Nimcy said she had all the right permits and paperwork and in court, most of the charges were dropped when the two pleaded guilty to failing to provide identification. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Nimcy Adqui and her brother Celein were arrested while selling items during Glendale Glitters and they claim they were targeted because of their skin tone. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Two Valley street corn vendors claim they were targeted by the Glendale Police Department because they are Hispanic.

Nimcy Adqui and her brother Celein were outside the department's headquarters on Wednesday to protest the arrests last December. A dozen supporters were there as well.

They were working as street vendors selling corn and holiday lights during the annual Glendale Glitters when officers put them in cuffs.

"They arrested me because they said I didn't show him my license, food handlers permit for vendors. I have everything here and I gave him everything and they just arrested me for that," 22-year-old Nimcy said.

Nimcy said she had all the right permits and paperwork and in court, most of the charges were dropped when the two pleaded guilty to failing to provide identification. Now the siblings are in jeopardy of deportation and Nimcy's status with DACA is also threatened.

"That assumption that Hispanic people are in the country illegally just because they are Hispanic has to stop. We have to be aware that it is happening," said Gabriel Sayavedra, the brother and sister's attorney.

The pair and their lawyer filed a formal complaint on Wednesday with the Glendale Police Department, asking, among other things, that the property and money that was confiscated from the brother and sister be returned to them.

"I think they are just being racists. They just didn't want us selling there," Nimcy said.

"We want them to come clean and explain to us why these two young people were arrested on that day, why the product they were selling was taken way and their money, what happened to it," Sayavedra said.

3TV/CBS 5 reached out to the Glendale Police Department and the City for comment but the police didn't get back to us and a city spokesperson declined to comment.

