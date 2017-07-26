Scottsdale vet clinic uses oxygen therapy to treat animals

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy has been used for years in human medicine to treat a range of conditions.

But now, one Scottsdale animal clinic is using hyperbaric therapy to help animals, as well.

"This hyperbaric chamber allows us to pump higher levels of oxygen into animals' blood streams than they could ever get in there, said Dr. Bill Langhofer with the Scottsdale Veterinary Clinic. 

Oxygen therapy can be extremely effective treating traumatic brain injuries. But that's not all.

"It's also good quite a few other diseases where oxygen is needed to help tissues heal," Langhofer said. The therapy can help with rattlesnake bites, near-drowning incidents, and heat stroke.

The hyperbaric chamber may have been a lifesaver for one little dog who had a trauma of her own.

"Cutie Pie"  was rescued from the Kayenta Animal Shelter where there was overcrowding. At 12 weeks she went in to be spayed.

Alex Gallagher with Salt River Animal Rescue says Cutie Pie had complications coming out of anesthesia during her spay surgery and began having seizures. So shelter staffers rushed her to Scottsdale Veterinary Clinic, the only emergency clinic in the Phoenix with the hyperbaric technology.

"When she came here to the hospital he was having continuous seizures, said Langhofer. "We actually had to put her under anesthesia for approx 16 hours to stop the seizures."

The hyperbaric chamber worked wonders, and little Cutie Pie is back to her active, playful self.

"This is a really good example of how hyperbaric can help save a brain in an animal that has gone without oxygen for awhile and how how quickly they can recover with this type of technology."

The little dog should be ready for adoption in about two weeks.

A Go Fund Me account has been set up to help fund Cutie Pie's care as well as help other animals at the shelter.

