Payson community mourns loss of teens killed in SR 87 crash

“There aren’t going to be as many jokes, or laughs, or fun memories,” said Davenport.

15-year-old Nick Minard and another teen died when the vehicle they were riding in was hit by a semi that ran a red light, official said. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Payson community is mourning the loss of two teens killed in a crash on State Route 87.

DPS confirmed Wednesday that two passengers, identified as 14-year-old Kaillie Plante and 15-year-old Nick Minard, died when the vehicle they were riding in was hit by a semi that ran a red light.

The couple was known to frequent a popular skating park near Payson High School.

Preston Davenport says Nick was his best friend who helped him transition when he moved to Payson from Oklahoma.

“I was alone at lunch and he pitched me to the group to hang out with all his friends,” says Davenport. “It was pretty important. I didn’t know anybody here that well.”

Davenport says Nick liked to perform risky stunts on his skateboard, and sometimes Kaillie was there to watch.

"Just coming here, hanging out as friends, going to our buddy's house to hang out all night," recalls Davenport. "There aren't going to be as many jokes, or laughs, or fun memories."

Payson High School Principal Jeff Simon says counselors will be available on Friday when the freshman class kicks off the new school year. A crisis team will be on campus Monday when the rest of the students arrive.

