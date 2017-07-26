Arizona specialty license plate sales keep helping charities

Arizona Department of Transportation officials say specialty license plates keep raising record amounts of money for charitable causes.

In the most recent fiscal year ending June 30, sales of the license plates generated more than $9.8 million for charitable causes and public programs.

In the previous fiscal year, about $9.4 million was raised.

ADOT officials say many longtime plates continue to see growth in their sales, but the overall figures were bolstered by the introduction of four new plates midway through the fiscal year.

Those plates support the 100 Club of Arizona, Special Olympics, Grand Canyon University scholarships and preservation efforts for Historic Route 66.

The specialty plate program was established by state law in 1989.

The plates typically cost $25, with $17 of that going to the benefiting organization.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.