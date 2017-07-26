Arizona firefighters put out 3 fires caused by lightning

Three lightning-caused house fires had to be extinguished by the Flagstaff Fire Department.

Flagstaff Fire Battalion B Chief Kristin Smith says the fires that occurred this past weekend were contained quickly and no one was hurt. The first house was empty at the time of the fire and residents inside the other two houses called 911.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2vY10t4) the fire department was also put on standby after heavy winds caused a number of live power lines to go down.

Smith says each fire occurred on the roof of the homes and firefighters were able to confine each to the area of origin, so no serious damage was done.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.