Man caught on security camera he was trying steal

A Phoenix man was caught tampering with security cameras that he was trying to steal on Sunday.

Phoenix Police arrested Carlos Estrella after responding to a 911 call at about 2 a.m.

Estrella was seen loitering near the victim’s residence during the time of the investigation when he was stopped by police, according to police reports.

His bike was found sitting in the victim’s driveway and when searched officers found rubber gloves in his pocket.

When police reviewed the home security footage, officers observed Estrella trespassing in the victim’s backyard.

One camera was found damaged and another had been removed from its original mounted position.

Estrella later told police that he was taking the cameras for a friend and intended to return the equipment.

Estrella was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant and charged with one count of burglary.

