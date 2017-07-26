TRAFFIC ALERT: Some ramps at I-10/I-17 ‘Stack’ interchange to be closed at night

Work to install fresh lane stripes and other pavement markings will require overnight closures of ramps at the I-10/I-17 “Stack” interchange in Phoenix Wednesday and Thursday night (July 26-27). The pavement markings are being added on a new layer of rubberized asphalt along the ramps. Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes while the following ramp closures are in place:

Westbound I-10 ramps to the north- and southbound Interstate 17 at the “Stack” interchange closed overnight from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday (July 27) for final lane striping on a new rubberized asphalt surface. DETOUR: Consider alternate routes. Westbound I-10 traffic can exit at 19th or 35th avenues and use local streets, including McDowell Road, to connect with I-17.

East- and westbound I-10 ramps to southbound I-17 at the “Stack” interchange closed overnight from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday (July 28) for final lane striping on a new rubberized asphalt surface. DETOUR: Consider alternate routes, including exiting I-10 ahead of the I-17 interchange and using local streets to connect with southbound I-17.

Updates on freeway conditions and restrictions are available on the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Traveler Information site at az511.gov or by calling 511. ADOT also provides state highway information via its Twitter feed (@ArizonaDOT).

