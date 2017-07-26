Senior citizen nabbed for $3.6K in bank overdraft fees

While going through her uncle's paperwork, Pam Martinez and her husband discovered a disturbing trend. Uncle Les had apparently written dozens of checks ranging between $10 to $200 and many of the checks were written to charities. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Overdraft fees are a bank's bread and butter. In fact, banks took in nearly $33 billion in overdraft fees last year and one Valley senior citizen contributed to those fees to the tune of $3,600. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Overdraft fees are a bank's bread and butter. In fact, banks took in nearly $33 billion in overdraft fees last year and one Valley senior citizen contributed to those fees to the tune of $3,600.

Pam Martinez has quite a bit of paperwork to go through.

That's because her Uncle Les is having difficulties keeping up with his financial affairs and needed Martinez to step in and help.

"He has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and he does take medication for that."

3 On Your Side verified her uncle's condition when we asked him who the president of the United States is.

"(laughs a little) Mr. Sharpe, harp, oh what's his name?"

And, while going through her uncle's paperwork, Martinez and her husband discovered a disturbing trend. Uncle Les had apparently written dozens of checks ranging between $10 to $200 and many of the checks were written to charities.

The problem though, is that Uncle Les didn't have enough money to actually cover his generous giving.

"It was a foolish mistake. I did it and I'm sorry that I did it."

You see, every time Uncle Les made a charitable donation, Bank of America would charge his account an overdraft fee, and at $35 per transaction, that's not cheap. In fact, Uncle Les racked up $3,600 in non-sufficient funds and overdraft fees over the last four months.

"I would like Bank of America to reimburse the entire amount," Martinez added.

However, Martinez says Bank of America denied her request. That is until 3 On Your Side got involved.

We asked Bank of America to revisit the issue considering Uncle Les' condition. They did and decided to return all $3,600 back to Uncle Les' bank account.

Martinez says they are thrilled with Bank of America's change of heart and owe it all to 3 On Your Side.

"You guys are amazing. Like I said, I got a response within three or four hours. You met me for an interview just a few days later and again got the results within two days of your interview, so you guys are fantastic."

Bank of America had every right to keep that money. They didn't have to return it, but they did and we certainly appreciate that.

