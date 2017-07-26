Video released of suspected arsonist in LGBTQ youth center fire

The suspect was seen on video dumping gasoline on the center and then fire is started. (Source: Phoenix Fire Department)

The suspect is seen on video going into the center with a can of gasoline. (Source: Phoenix Fire Department)

The Phoenix Fire Department is looking for a man they have identified and said started a fire at a youth center for LGBTQ kids at in Phoenix earlier this month.

The video shows Darren William Beach, Jr. with a beard and a gasoline can right before the fire at one.n.ten on July 12 near Third Street and Indian School Road around 11 a.m., fire officials said. He's seen pouring gas all inside of the center, investigators said. The fire is started and the video shows the flames going through the center.

"We were shocked and dismayed and hurt," Linda Elliot, one.n.ten executive director said.

The building was vacant on one side and occupied on the other where one.n.ten used it to help LGBTQ youth and young adults ages 14-24. Elliot said most of the young people they help have been kicked out of their homes because they were gay.

Firefighters said Beach, Jr. was a former member of the youth center who aged out in 2016.

"It's a youth who we've helped over the years and who had never shown this kind of behavior in the past," Elliot said.

Originally, fire investigators said the fire was suspicious but then ruled it was accidental.

Now they have said the fire was set on purpose.

"We sent it to the lab to be double and triple tested. Right now, early indications are that yes this was gasoline," Capt. Rob McDade with the Phoenix Fire Department said. "We have every reason to believe that person lit a match after that."

Beach, Jr. is described as a white man, 26 years old, 6'2" and about 280 pounds.?

Anyone with information about where Beach, Jr. is at is asked to call 911.

one.n.ten has since moved to the Parsons Center for Health & Wellness building on Central Avenue north of Roosevelt.

