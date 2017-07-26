Hotel guests at risk after new data breach

Hackers are at it again. A new data breach has compromised the card payment information of an undisclosed number of hotel guests.

Two Roads Hospitality, which manages a number of hotel chains like Thompson and Destination, has notified customers that hackers have gained access to personal guest information. The Tempe Mission Palms is one local hotel under the group's umbrella.

The incident occurred at a 3rd party technology company, Sabre Hospitality Solutions, that provides reservation booking services for the Two Roads group of hotels. None of the hotel properties' computer or network systems was said to be affected by this incident.

Two Roads was notified on June 6, 2017, that the hacking took place between August 2016 and March 2017.

The hackers got hold of credit and debit card information including name, card numbers, expiration, and 3-digit CVS codes. They also got some emails, phone numbers and addresses but no social security, driver's license, or passport numbers were compromised.

Sabre Hospitality Solutions is not offering free credit monitoring as many hacked companies do. So, on your own, review card statements frequently over the next month or so to make sure all charges are authorized and get a copy of your credit report to check for any suspicious activity. If you find any, report it to your bank and a credit bureau right away.

