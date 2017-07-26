PD: Mom rents library DVDs, pawns them to Super Pawn

Alvarez said that it was the pawn shop's responsibility to know if it was acceptable to take the items, according to police reports. (Source: Scottsdale Police Department)

A Salt River mother is charged with theft for selling library DVDs to a pawn shop.

In October 2016, Joanna Alvarez had three of her children check out 90 blue-ray DVD’s over a one-week period from the Scottsdale Public Library.

Police say that Alvarez pawned the DVDs to a Super Pawn in Mesa that she frequently visited shortly after the movies were rented.

Alvarez said that she pawned the DVDs because she needed the money and that it was the pawn shop’s responsibility to know if it was acceptable to take in the items, according to police reports.

During the time of the purchase Alvarez told pawn shop employees that she purchased the DVD’s from a yard sale hosted by the library. The library later denied that they sold the videos in a yard sale.

Pawnshop employees were suspicious of the City of Scottsdale name on the front of them and contacted the library.

The Salt River Police Department arrested Alvarez in May 2017 for a traffic warrant and later was charged by Scottsdale police for theft, according to a police report.

Alvarez is charged with three counts of theft and three counts of trafficking in stolen property.

