Police search for man who allegedly shot estranged wife multiple times

Police are searching for a man who allegedly shot his estranged wife multiple times earlier this month.

It happened Tuesday, July 11.

The suspect was identified as Ramon Mendez.

Police believe Mendez entered the victim's place of business and shot her numerous times with a semi-automatic gun. She survived the attack.

He fled the scene in a white Toyota Corolla with an Arizona license plate number BJM3575.

The car has dark rims and a black trim on both sides halfway up the doors.

The incident occurred near 35th Avenue and Thomas Road.

Mendez is a 43-year-old male, around 5'11" and 190 pounds.

He has black hair, a mustache and brown eyes.

Officials say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the incident or Mendez is urged to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speaking community members.

